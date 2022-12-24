New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re just about an hour and a half before kickoff between the New York Giants and your Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium. Both teams have released their inactive lists for this week’s game, so let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for each team.

New York Giants

G Jack Anderson

CB Adoree Jackson

OL Shane Lemieux

WR David Sills

CB Rodarius Williams

No big surprises on the inactive list for the Giants, as they had declared Jackson and Lemieux as out on their final injury report and didn’t give anyone else a designation of any sort. Jackson is their top corner so their secondary is likely going to feel that absence today.

Minnesota Vikings

DL Ross Blacklock

C Garrett Bradbury

CB Cameron Dantzler

OL Kyle Hinton

OLB Luiji Vilain

Dantzler’s ankle injury will keep him out again, meaning that Duke Shelley will get another start across from Patrick Peterson. Eric Kendricks, who had been listed as questionable with a hip injury, is active and will start. No other big surprises on the injury report for the Vikings this afternoon.

Also, this is the second week in a row that the Vikings have elevated a player from the practice squad just to deactivate them on game day. They did it with Parry Nickerson last week and this week they’ve done it with Kyle Hinton. Seems strange to me, but what do I know?

Those are your inactive lists for the Giants and the Vikings for today’s game, folks. We’ll have your first Open Thread of the day dropping at the usual time, right around 11:00 AM Central time.