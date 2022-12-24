Za’Darius Smith has a chance to make some extra money today

When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this past offseason they put some incentives in his contract based on how many sacks he accumulated. In October when Smith reached 8 1⁄ 2 sacks he trigged a bonus of $500,000. When Smith takes the field today vs the New York Giants he’ll have an opportunity to increase the incentive to $750,000 by just getting a half-sack. Obviously a full sack will trigger the incentive as well.

Smith is now at 10 sacks for the season; another half-sack bumps his bonus to $750K. https://t.co/reM6lQ8rlf — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 24, 2022

For those wondering about the cap repercussions of these incentives Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune breaks is down here.

That's new money, but it'll hit the cap in adjustments at the end of the year. Wasn't counted against the cap previously; since he didn't hit those numbers last year, it was considered not likely to be earned. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) October 31, 2022

Smith has been force for the Vikings this season, and he currently leads the NFL in pressures with 72. The Vikings will need Smith to continue his strong run as they get closer to the playoffs, but until that point Smith will just work on continuing to hit his contract incentives