Za’Darius Smith has a chance to make some extra money today

By MattAnderson_8
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

When the Minnesota Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith this past offseason they put some incentives in his contract based on how many sacks he accumulated. In October when Smith reached 8 12 sacks he trigged a bonus of $500,000. When Smith takes the field today vs the New York Giants he’ll have an opportunity to increase the incentive to $750,000 by just getting a half-sack. Obviously a full sack will trigger the incentive as well.

For those wondering about the cap repercussions of these incentives Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune breaks is down here.

Smith has been force for the Vikings this season, and he currently leads the NFL in pressures with 72. The Vikings will need Smith to continue his strong run as they get closer to the playoffs, but until that point Smith will just work on continuing to hit his contract incentives

