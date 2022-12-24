Justin Jefferson sets new Vikings single-season receiving yardage record

We knew that it was coming, but it’s good that it’s finally out of the way.

With his 25-yard catch in the first quarter against the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson has set a new franchise record for most receiving yardage in a season. Jefferson is now at 1,648 yards, surpassing the record that Randy Moss set in 2003 with 1,632 yards.

Jefferson set this mark in just 15 games, so there won’t be any sort of an asterisk on this record, which is nice. Now, Jefferson has 2 3⁄ 4 games to obliterate the record and make it his for a long time.

Jefferson is still looking for the first 2,000-yard season by a receiver in NFL history, and catches like that one will certainly help.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on setting a new Minnesota Vikings’ single-season receiving record!