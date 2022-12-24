Vikings vs Giants | The Final Score

On the Final Score today…

The Whiteout is in full effect and your Minnesota Vikings are coming off of their big emotional comeback victory last week, and for most of this game seems a little dull. It is at the end of the third quarter and they trail the New York Giants 13–10 after opening the game with a 10–0 lead, the Vikings' defense looks to be returning to its old self, and that’s not a good thing. But they did get some key plays. Will the defense step up in the fourth quarter? For the most part. Will this be another comeback win for Kirk Cousins? It was, making 8 for this season and tying the NFL record. Does Justin Jefferson get enough catches to break the hundred-yard mark again? He did for 133 and another record. We’ll find out! And we did. Greg Joseph was “G-money” nailing the 61-yarder as time ran out to win. Join us in those final two minutes. Hopefully, we cheer on a victory and don’t have to vent today [we don’t] on Christmas Eve. Your Vikings now have a 12-3 record so let Vikings and holiday cheer begin!

All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’ Join us and share your frustrations and celebrations.

The Final Score [the name for CTP's Postgame show] is here.

