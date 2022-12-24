Vikings had several record-setters on Saturday against Giants

There were several records set by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in their (latest) thrilling win, as they defeated the New York Giants by a final score of 27-24. Let’s take a look at all of them right here.

We mentioned one of those records in its own story during the game, but Justin Jefferson officially set the Vikings’ new single-season receiving yardage record. After his 133-yard performance on Saturday, Jefferson is now at 1,756 yards, far eclipsing Moss’ 2003 total of 1,632. He did it in 15 games, so there won’t be any sort of asterisk next to the mark or anything like that.

Jefferson also pushed the other most prolific receiver in Vikings’ history out of a record on Saturday, as his 12 receptions give him 123 on the season. That passes Cris Carter for the most catches in a season in franchise history. Carter had 122 receptions in back-to-back seasons in 1994 and 1995, but again Jefferson has surpassed that mark in 15 games. He’s going to blow that mark away as well, it would appear.

Speaking of catches, T.J. Hockenson had his best game as a member of the Vikings, catching 13 passes for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those 13 catches are the most that any Minnesota Vikings tight end has ever had in a game, according to the Vikings’ PR department. Actually, he set the record when he got to 12, so the previous franchise mark must have been 11, but I’m not sure who would have held it previously.

Kirk Cousins became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to record eight or more consecutive seasons with 25 or more touchdown passes. That came on his first touchdown pass to Hockenson on the afternoon. The other four quarterbacks in that club?

Drew Brees (13 seasons)

Peyton Manning (11 seasons)

Philip Rivers (11 seasons)

Tom Brady (10 seasons)

That’s some pretty good company right there.

And, of course, there was the incredible 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. That set a brand-new franchise record by five yards. Joseph was one of the co-holders of the old record of 56, sharing that record with Paul Edinger (among others, I believe). Joseph hit a rough patch earlier in the season, but now appears to be finding his stride at just the right time.

That’s a whole lot of records for one game. In the case of Jefferson’s records, he’s going to have an opportunity to add to those, but the other records are pretty darn impressive as well.