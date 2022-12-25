NFL Christmas Day Tripleheader Discussion

Merry Christmas, everybody! The Minnesota Vikings already gave us their gift with their thrilling 27-24 last-second victory over the New York Giants yesterday, but there are three NFL games being played today. Since we didn’t have the regular Open Thread yesterday, you can use this thread for the normal Open Thread chicanery and shenanigans as well as talk about the tripleheader today, which I will detail for you below.

Today’s first game comes to us from South Beach, where the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Green Bay Packers. A loss would all but eliminate the Packers from playoff contention, while Miami is still in the thick of things in the AFC playoff chase. This one will kick off at noon Central time on your local FOX affiliate with Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on the call.

From there, we move on to the west coast, as we get a game that I’m guessing looked a whole lot better in September than it does now as the Los Angeles Rams host the Denver Broncos. Both of these teams are out of the playoff picture and neither of them have a first-round pick to play for positioning for so. . .woof. This one will start at 3:30 PM Central time on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. . .OR you can turn on Nickelodeon for their version of the events with Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson (the crew from the Colts/Vikings game in Week 15) handling things.

(I’m totally watching Nickelodeon for this one, I don’t know about you. This thing probably isn’t going to be entertaining any other way.)

Last, we’ll have Sunday Night Football on NBC, where we’ll head to the desert to watch the Arizona Cardinals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arizona doesn’t have anything to play for but pride and draft positioning, while the Bucs lead the pillow fight called the NFC South in a division race that will likely come down to the wire. Kickoff for this one is set for 7:20 PM Central time and I’m not sure if Al Michaels or Mike Tirico will be joining Cris Collinsworth in the booth for this one.

Here’s who we’re picking for these three games, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

With that, enjoy today’s NFL action and enjoy your holiday, everybody! I anticipate today being a pretty lazy one, but if anything does happen with the Vikings we’ll certainly have it up here on the site as quickly as possible.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: