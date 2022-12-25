Vikings open as early underdogs against Packers for Week 17

We’re heading into the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, and your Minnesota Vikings will be hitting the road for both contests against NFC North divisional foes. When they take the field to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Day, they’ll be doing so as an underdog.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as an early 3.5-point underdog to the Green Bay Packers when the two teams meet at Lambeau Field next Sunday afternoon.

The Packers kept their postseason hopes alive by defeating the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day by a score of 26-20. A loss would have all but eliminated them from any chance at a playoff spot, but they're still alive as it stands now. The Vikings, as we know, kept the New York Giants from clinching on Saturday with a 27-24 victory in the U.S. Bank Stadium regular-season finale for this year.

These two teams opened the season against each other in Minneapolis, with the Vikings winning by a final score of 23-7. Of the Vikings’ 12 victories this season, Green Bay is the only team they’ve beaten by more than one score.

The over/under for this one has started out at 45.5 points, which is a little on the lower end of what we’ve seen for most Vikings games this year. With the conditions at Lambeau next Sunday currently forecast to be less than ideal, that number might be just about right.

Do you think the Vikings should be viewed as the underdog heading into Sunday’s game in Green Bay, folks?