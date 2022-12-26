Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 December 2022

Hey there, Minnesota Vikings fans! We’ve made it through Christmas and now we’ve made it to that weird week between Christmas and New Year’s where people are going to work but not really working and all the dietary rules have been suspended and time is just sort of a suggestion more than anything else. But, the important thing is that we’re working our way toward next week’s game.

We’re getting ready for the Vikings’ final two games of the year, both of them on the road before returning to U.S. Bank Stadium for the team’s first home playoff game since the 2017 Divisional round. This week, we play. . .them. Oh, you know who “them” are. The team this team whooped back in Week 1, that’s who “them” are. Or is. Or something, whatever.

We’ll be bringing you plenty on Sunday’s game. . .yes, we are back to playing on Sundays again this week and next. . .as it comes through, but for now here’s your Open Thread for the day.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: