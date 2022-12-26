James Lynch to miss remainder of regular season with shoulder injury

One of the Minnesota Vikings’ important depth players on the defensive side of the ball won’t suit up for the rest of the regular season.

#Vikings DT James Lynch, one of the team’s impressive young defenders, will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury, source said. The plan is to pull back and rehab, with the hope that he can return for the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Defensive lineman James Lynch, who has acquitted himself quite well in his third NFL season, will miss the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network mentions in his tweet above, the team is hoping to have him back for the playoffs.

Lynch was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He’s appeared in 28 games for the Vikings over the past couple of seasons, including getting a pair of starts this year.

The injury to Lynch would appear to open the door a bit more for rookie Esezi Otomewo, who the Vikings have been giving more snaps over the past couple of weeks. Otomewo played 18 snaps against the Giants on Saturday, most of which (I believe) came after Lynch departed the game with his injury.

Hopefully the injury to Lynch isn’t too serious and he’ll be able to resume his role when the playoffs get underway here in a couple of weeks. For now, though, it’s a not-insignificant blow to the Minnesota defense for their final two games of the regular season.