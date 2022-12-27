Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 17

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is, once again, that time of the week when we take the pulse of the best fan base in the National Football League and ask how you’re feeling about our Minnesota Vikings.

It was a little bit of a crazy week with the holidays and everything, so this week we’ve just got the one standard question for you about how you feel about the direction the Vikings are currently going in. Do you feel a bit better about things knowing that the NFC North championship is officially secured and a trip to the playoffs is guaranteed? (I mean, it was pretty much guaranteed before, but now it’s really official.)

Feel free to talk about this week’s poll question in the comments, but make sure you cast your vote. And remember, if you want to be a part of the national polling, including the picks for each game in the National Football League, hit the “Sign up here” link in the opening paragraph to have them delivered right to your mailbox each week.