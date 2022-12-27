Consistently Clutch

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings might as well be the new cardiac kids as they let things go down to the wire with the New York Giants by a score of 27-24. They did so on the leg of Greg Joseph, who kicked a franchise-record 61-yard field goal to win the game.

Sitting at 12-3, the Vikings still have a chance at the number one seed, as the Philadelphia Eagles lost 40-34 to the Dallas Cowboys. They need two losses by the Eagles and the Vikings need to beat the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in the next two weeks.

On Monday’s show, we will be discussing quite a bit, including:

-The record-setting performances on Saturday

-What do postseason awards look like for the Vikings?

-How good is this Green Bay Packers team?

-Should the Vikings be resting players?

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show!

