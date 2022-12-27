Vikings kicker Greg Joseph speaks on Kevin O’Connell’s culture

When the Vikings hired new head coach Kevin O’Connell last February, there was a lot of hope that he could instill a culture that made the players and coaches feel like they belonged. After 15 weeks, the Vikings are 12-3 and fresh off a game-winning field goal by kicker Greg Joseph.

Now, Joseph has had quite the season this year. He was heavily scrutinized early in the year for some of his misses, but when the Vikings needed him most, O’Connell had full confidence, which is why he had no problem sending Joseph out there for what would be the longest field goal in Vikings history. He made it, and the rest is literally history.

On Tuesday, Joseph joined Pat McAfee on his podcast, and he attributed the success of the team to O’Connell’s culture. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard someone come out and speak highly of the culture O’Connell has built, but it’s a great reminder of how fortunate Vikings fans are, especially considering that we just saw Nathanial Hackett get fired yesterday in his first year.

Who knows where the season will end up, but it’s been a fun ride, and the future is bright with O’Connell at the helm.

"The atmosphere that Kevin O'Connell has created here is unbelievable and it just make us work harder for each other" ~Greg Joseph#PMSLive #Skol pic.twitter.com/aVbaWVn24M — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 27, 2022

You can find the full interview with Greg Joseph by clicking the link below, he goes live with them at the 1:23:00 mark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZdG3Uk5Jks