Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

There was a stretch earlier on in the 2022 NFL season that was a bit rough for Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. However, he appears to be finding his stride at just the right time, and he has once again been recognized for it.

For the second time this season, Joseph has been named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance on the field. This comes on the heels of him making a franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired to allow the Vikings to beat the New York Giants by a score of 27-24 in Week 16. He also made a 40-yard field goal earlier in the contest and was successful on all three of his extra point attempts.

Joseph won the award earlier this year for his performance in London against the New Orleans Saints back in Week 4. He is one of two kickers in the NFL to have received this award twice this season.

This makes four Special Teams Player of the Week Awards for the Vikings this season. In addition to Joseph’s two awards, punter Ryan Wright (Week 6) and return specialist Kene Nwangwu (Week 12) have brought home the hardware as well.

Congratulations to Greg Joseph on being named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week and, just as importantly, on turning his season around.