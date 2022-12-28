Celebrate Justin Jefferson’s latest record with this limited edition bobblehead!

Justin Jefferson just continues to put his name all over the Minnesota Vikings’ record books (while he sets his sights on NFL records) and our friends from FOCO are marking his latest one with this new bobblehead!

FOCO has crafted this new bobblehead to celebrate Justin Jefferson setting a new Vikings’ single-season receiving yardage record, which he did in the team’s win over the Giants this past Saturday. He now sits at 1,756 yards for the season, far ahead of the old record previously held by Randy Moss.

There aren’t any pictures of the actual bobblehead yet, as it’s still being designed, but here are some of the details about it that the folks at FOCO have provided:

Portrays Jefferson wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose

Thematic, team-colored backdrop with SINGLE SEASON RECEIVING LEADER text display to celebrate his historic feat

Team-colored base that will look great in your collection

Printed signature and 12-24-22 text display on top of base

Team logo display on front of base

Jersey number display on front of base

Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is

Only 72 of these bobbleheads will be made at a price of $65. The shipping date is no later than 30 June, so while it won’t be getting to you right away, you’ll at least have it for the start of next season for yourself or the Vikings fan in your life. These are hand-crafted and hand-painted bobbleheads and, like all of FOCO’s products, are of the highest possible quality.

If you would like to get one of these limited edition bobbleheads for yourself, head on over to FOCO and get your order in before they’re gone.