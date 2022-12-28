Vikings designate Irv Smith Jr. to return from IR, activate Ty Chandler

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings made a couple of moves involving a pair of injured players that have been out for a bit.

The first thing that the Vikings did was to activate rookie RB Ty Chandler, adding him to the 53-man roster. We mentioned a couple of days ago that today was the deadline for the Vikings to put Chandler back on the active roster or he would revert back to IR, ending his season. Hopefully he can work himself back into things after being out since Week 6 with a thumb injury.

The other move the Vikings made was to designate tight end Irv Smith Jr. to return from injured reserve. Smith has been out since Week 8 after suffering a high ankle sprain. Prior to that, he had caught 22 passes for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The depth chart at tight end looks quite different now from what it did when Smith was placed on IR, as T.J. Hockenson has arrived and caught 52 passes for the Vikings since being acquired from the Lions at the trade deadline.

The addition of Smith could give the Vikings a bit more flexibility on offense, though nobody knows how long it will take him to get back into the swing of things. Like Chandler, Smith now has a 21-day window within which the Vikings have to either move him back to the active roster or allow him to revert to injured reserve.