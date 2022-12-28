Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s time to officially get the week started for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, as both teams have put together their first injury reports of the week. Let’s take a look at what players on both sides are dealing with on the injury front.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

Limited Participation

G Ezra Cleveland (shoulder)

Full Participation

CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle)

Bradbury is still dealing with the “tweak” he suffered to his back after the Colts game, and Lynch is slated to miss the last two regular season games (at a minimum) with his shoulder injury. This is the first we’re seeing about an injury issue with Cleveland, so hopefully it isn’t anything too serious. Dantzler is still dealing with his ankle issue, though him being back as a full participant in practice is encouraging.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

DB Keisean Nixon (groin)

QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/knee)

WR Christian Watson (hip)

Limited Participation

OT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen)

OT Elgton Jenkins (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (knee/ankle)

OT Yosh Nijman (shoulder)

Full Participation

CB Jaire Alexander (forearm)

LB Krys Barnes (hand)

S Rudy Ford (wrist/knee)

Rodgers is injured. . .whether or not you want to put quotation marks around that is up to you. . .but there’s no reason to think that he won’t play on Sunday. Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been dealing with injuries all year. Bakhtiari didn’t play last week, so we’ll have to see how he goes this week.

Those are your first injury reports of the week for the Vikings and the Packers heading into this Sunday’s game. We’ll continue monitoring these injury situations throughout the week.