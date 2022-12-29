End Their Dreams & Become the Packers’ Nightmare - Vikings at Packers

Welcome back to Vikings Happy Hour! After a week-long hiatus, we are back to discuss an exciting two weeks of Minnesota Vikings football.

We will quickly dive into thoughts on the crazy comeback against the Indianapolis Colts, break down the exciting win against the New York Giants, and look ahead to rivalry week against the dreaded Green Bay Packers.

As we delve into the Minnesota Vikings' bright spots over the last couple of weeks on defense, is this a glimpse of hope in years to come? Does Justin Jefferson legitimately have a chance at the MVP? How important is that #2 seed?

Discussion topics the bartender has lined up for episode 077 are:

- Recap the last two weeks of football (massive comeback, miracle 61-yarder, Myles experience at first game at US Bank Stadium)

- Preview the Packers game

- Keys to victory

- Rodger's last rodeo?

- Importance of a victory for 2 seed

- Can JJ win MVP?

- Predictions

The crew, over our favorite Lake Monster Brewing beer, will discuss all this and more. Don’t forget to check out That’s Badass Wood Art for your creative decorating needs! Be sure to use the discount count we mention in our show!

Skol!

