Purple Polls: Resign Patrick Peterson, Garrett Bradbury, and More key Free Agent Decisions

Nearing the end of the regular season, I figured it’s a good time to preview 5 upcoming free agent decisions facing the Vikings. I’ll have an accompanying article out this week where I go in depth sharing my opinions, but first I want to gauge where the consensus stands.

The 5 free agents in the spotlight are Patrick Peterson, Garrett Bradbury, Irv Smith, Alexander Mattison, and Greg Joseph. The assumed market value is loosely based on Spotrac’s market value calculations and my own opinion.

Feel free to further discuss your responses in the comments.

Poll Would you resign Patrick Peterson assuming his market value is 7.5m/year? Yes

No vote view results 85% Yes (132 votes)

14% No (23 votes) 155 votes total Vote Now

Poll Would you resign Garrett Bradbury assuming his market value is 8m/year? Yes

No vote view results 53% Yes (84 votes)

46% No (72 votes) 156 votes total Vote Now

Poll Would you resign Irv Smith assuming his market value is 9.5m/year? Yes

No vote view results 4% Yes (7 votes)

95% No (155 votes) 162 votes total Vote Now

Poll Would you resign Alexander Mattison assuming his market value is 1.5m/year? Yes

No vote view results 77% Yes (121 votes)

22% No (36 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now