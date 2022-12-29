Purple Polls: Resign Patrick Peterson, Garrett Bradbury, and More key Free Agent Decisions

Nearing the end of the regular season, I figured it’s a good time to preview 5 upcoming free agent decisions facing the Vikings. I’ll have an accompanying article out this week where I go in depth sharing my opinions, but first I want to gauge where the consensus stands.
The 5 free agents in the spotlight are Patrick Peterson, Garrett Bradbury, Irv Smith, Alexander Mattison, and Greg Joseph. The assumed market value is loosely based on Spotrac’s market value calculations and my own opinion.
Feel free to further discuss your responses in the comments.
Poll
Would you resign Patrick Peterson assuming his market value is 7.5m/year?
85%
Yes
14%
No
Poll
Would you resign Garrett Bradbury assuming his market value is 8m/year?
53%
Yes
46%
No
Poll
Would you resign Irv Smith assuming his market value is 9.5m/year?
4%
Yes
95%
No
Poll
Would you resign Alexander Mattison assuming his market value is 1.5m/year?
77%
Yes
22%
No
Poll
Would you resign Greg Joseph assuming his market value is 3m/year?
83%
Yes
16%
No
