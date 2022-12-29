Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 December 2022

Norske Thorsday, everybody! Week 17 in the National Football League kicks off tonight with (mercifully) the final Thursday Night Football game of the season, and we’re just a little bit closer to our Minnesota Vikings taking the field once again. We’ve got a little ways to go but, as always, we promise that we’ll get you there.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: