Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 December 2022

Norske Thorsday, everybody! Week 17 in the National Football League kicks off tonight with (mercifully) the final Thursday Night Football game of the season, and we’re just a little bit closer to our Minnesota Vikings taking the field once again. We’ve got a little ways to go but, as always, we promise that we’ll get you there.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Greg Joseph received his second NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award yesterday.
- Shawn asks if there’s anything that Justin Jefferson can’t do. (The answer is no.)
- Speaking of Jefferson there’s a new bobblehead coming to honor his new team receiving yardage record.
- Ty Chandler is officially back from injured reserve, and Irv Smith Jr. is returning to practice.
- The first injury reports are out for this week. Pretty short list for the Vikings.
