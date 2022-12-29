 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 December 2022

Getting closer, everyone

By Christopher Gates
/ new
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Norske Thorsday, everybody! Week 17 in the National Football League kicks off tonight with (mercifully) the final Thursday Night Football game of the season, and we’re just a little bit closer to our Minnesota Vikings taking the field once again. We’ve got a little ways to go but, as always, we promise that we’ll get you there.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...