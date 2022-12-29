Kirk Cousins named winner of 2023 Bart Starr Award

Kirk Cousins has been doing a pretty solid job on the football field for the Minnesota Vikings this season. On Wednesday, however, he was recognized for what he does off of the field as well.

Cousins was named as the winner of the 2023 Bart Starr Award, an award that was created “to honor the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.”

According to the announcement of the award on the Vikings’ official website:

Cousins and his wife launched the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation in October 2018 in order to build on their faith through impactful philanthropy. The Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation has provided support to numerous outlets including Bethany Christian Services, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Compassionate Heart Ministries, Discovery Church, Holland Christian Schools and International Justice Mission. He has established meaningful relationships in the Minnesota community through visits to Boys & Girls Clubs and by hosting multiple events with People Serving People.

Cousins is the third member of the Vikings to receive the award, joining Warren Moon and Cris Carter who won the award in 1994 and 1995, respectively. He will receive the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast, scheduled for 11 February in Phoenix, Arizona. With any luck. . .or, perhaps, with a lot of luck. . .he’ll be too busy that weekend to accept the award in person.

Congratulations to QB1 on being named the most recent recipient of the Bart Starr Award!