Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

Tonight will bring us the final Thursday Night Football contest of the 2022 NFL season. We’ve made it! And tonight, we’ll get to see the Dallas Cowboys head to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans.

The Cowboys are still sitting in the #5 spot in the NFC playoff chase and that’s where they’ll likely stay, though they do have a shot at winning the NFC East if the Eagles should stumble again. The Titans are in rough shape, as they’ve placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and have a bunch of players sitting out tonight, though part of that might be because they’ll have what is, essentially, a winner-take-all contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to decide who wins the AFC South.

Here’s a look at our picks for this one, powered by the folks from Tallysight. These picks are subject to change up until kickoff. If you want to see how the current lines compare to what we’ve got on each of our picks, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and check them out.

As you can see, we’re unanimous about the Cowboys walking out of this one with the victory, with only Mark thinking that the Titans can keep it within what is a pretty enormous spread. Eric has the “under” for this one, but the rest of us are expecting a higher-scoring game.

If you’re going to be watching this one, come on in, hang out, and watch it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. Enjoy tonight’s game, everyone!