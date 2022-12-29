Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Interim injury reports

It’s Thursday afternoon, and that means we have the second injury reports of the week for the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings. Let’s take a look and see how things have changed since yesterday, if they’ve changed at all.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

DL James Lynch (shoulder)

Limited Participation

G Ezra Cleveland (shoulder)

Full Participation

No players listed

The Vikings took cornerback Cameron Dantzler off of the injury report, so his ankle issues may finally be behind him. Whether or not that means Dantzler starts (or sees the field) on Sunday afternoon is another matter. We’ll have to see how that shakes out. Other than that, no changes from yesterday for the Vikings on their injury report.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

DB Keisean Nixon (groin)

WR Christian Watson (hip)

Limited Participation

OT David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen)

OT Elgton Jenkins (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (knee/ankle)

QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/knee, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) OT Yosh Nijman (shoulder)

Full Participation

CB Jaire Alexander (forearm)

LB Krys Barnes (hand)

S Rudy Ford (wrist/knee)

Only one change on the injury report for Green Bay, as they moved Aaron Rodgers from a DNP to limited participation with his non-injuries.

One more injury report to go for this one, as the final reports for the week will come out on Friday afternoon. We’ll have those for you as soon as they’re available.