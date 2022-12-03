Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 3-4 December 2022

Is this the weekend that the Vikings will punch their playoff ticket? Don’t matter. They just need to keep doing what they have been doing whether it is deemed pretty or not.
We asked Gang Green Nation five good questions
Gang Green Nation asked us five good questions
Kirk Cousins’ Mini Me will be back this Sunday
As usual, when I do these, I feel compelled to MOCK you ...
Trades
Trade Partner: Detroit Lions
Sent: Round 1 Pick 29
Received: Round 2 Pick 13, Round 3 Pick 13
...
Trade Partner: Houston Texans
Sent: Round 3 Pick 13, Future Round 3 Pick
Received: Round 3 Pick 1, Round 5 Pick 1
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 5 Pick 1
Received: Round 5 Pick 15, Round 7 Pick 7
...
44: R2 P13 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU
64: R3 P1 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota
93: R3 P30 EDGE Will McDonald IV - Iowa State
115: R4 P13 DL Keondre Coburn - Texas
150: R5 P15 TE Tucker Kraft - South Dakota State
165: R5 P30 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
212: R6 P37 WR Charlie Jones - Purdue
214: R6 P39 S Tyler Nubin - Minnesota
222: R7 P7 LB Dee Winters - TCU
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...