Vikings vs Jets - Another Test

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - your 9-2 Minnesota Vikings face yet another test, this time versus the New York Jets and their PFF ranked #2 overall defense in the league. The Vikings have played 3 of the top five defenses in the league in the last 3 weeks. Now they face the Jets, who have a great defensive line and a trio of cornerbacks. However, they will be at home in US Bank Stadium with the crowd behind them. This makes it challenging for any team to play, and it pumps up the boys in purple.

Today we’re going to look at the Vikings’ screen game. It isn’t as effective as we would like, nor as we would think it would be with Kevin O’Connell coming from the Los Angeles Rams. They employed a very effective one last year. Darren and Dave will look at some of the things that contribute to why the Vikings aren’t excelling in that area.

As Vikings fans, we all know and dread that one moment when something goes terribly wrong. A lot of times it has been a kick that veers wide left. Occasionally it’s a key injury or series of injuries that doom a beautiful start to a season like in 2016. There is always that one thing. We become fatalists knowing that the Vikings have never gotten it done.

Then we will look at the New York Jets versus the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets are playing backup quarterback, Mike White, after benching their starter Zach Wilson after a regressive start to his second season. Mike White had a stellar game against the Chicago Bears last week. However, can he do that against a quality team with a defense that loves to lock you down in the fourth quarter? Can Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings offense stay on track and keep scoring over 30 points? We’ll look at the matchups and let you decide. Join the conversation on 20B.

Theme #1: Why is the Vikings screen game ineffective this season?

Theme #2: When is it going to go wrong?

Theme #3: Jets vs Vikings Preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the blogger show with Darren and Dave, along with an occasional special guest appearance from Tyler Forness.