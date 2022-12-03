Vikings elevate LB William Kwenkeu to active roster

Ahead of their game against the New York Jets tomorrow, the Minnesota Vikings have made one more roster move.

The team has announced that they have elevated linebacker William Kwenkeu to the active roster for Sunday’s game. This will be the second week in a row that Kwenkeu has been elevated, as he made his NFL debut last week against New England.

While Kwenkeu did not see any snaps on defense against New England last week, he definitely had an impact. He played 16 snaps on special teams and had a key block to help spring Kene Nwangwu on his 97-yard kick return touchdown that helped the Vikings take the momentum back and helped to propel them to a victory.

Kwenkeu will have one elevation from the practice squad after this one. A player can be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times over the course of a season. After that, if a team wants them active on game days they need to sign them to the 53-man roster.

We’ll see if Kwenkeu can continue to have an impact when the Vikings try to wrap up the NFC North on Sunday afternoon.