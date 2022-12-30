Daily Norseman welcomes our newest staff members plus a social media request

Exciting news for the Minnesota Vikings fans at Daily Norseman, as we’ve added several new staff members to the masthead. Some of them started a few weeks ago, while others were more recent, but we wanted to introduce them to you.

First up is Connor Shea, the new Deputy Manager at DN who will work alongside Chris Gates to plan and provide all the Vikes coverage you can handle. Connor is currently the Editor at the Teton Valley News in Idaho but is originally from Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a journalism degree and is a “dyed-in-the-wool Vikings fan” who inherited his love for the team from his family.

Joining Connor are Matt Anderson and Chris Martens, who are new writers for the site. Matt had been around in an unpaid role, but officially joins our ranks as a writer and will continue podcasting, as well. Chris is a longtime reader of Daily Norseman who recently graduated college with a degree in Business Communications.

The last new addition is Sam Buegler, who joins us as our new social media assistant. Sam has a lot of experience in media and sports, and his main role will be on our Facebook page. What a great reminder to go like our page on social media!

In addition to our hires, we wanted to point you to our active Fanpost section. Some of the applicants for our job posting have been dropping in Fanposts that are really great. Give them a read and interact over there.