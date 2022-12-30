Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30 December 2022

Well, ladies and gentlemen, we made it to the final work day of 2022. Or as some of you might refer to it, “work” day (depending on whether or not you’re actually. . .you know, working). We’re just a couple of days away from the Minnesota Vikings taking the field once again, and we’ll do everything that we can to get you there.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Connor brings you this week’s installment of the Power Rankings Roundup.

Vikings Happy Hour talks about the possibility of ending Green Bay’s season on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins was named the 2023 recipient of the annual Bart Starr Award.

We answered some questions for the folks at Acme Packing Company about this week’s game. (The questions we asked them will be up later this morning.)

Spencer wants your opinions on some decisions the Vikings will have to make in free agency this offseason.

There were no big changes on the second injury reports of the week for either team in this Sunday’s game in Wisconsin.

