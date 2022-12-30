Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 17

We’ve reached the second-to-last week of the 2022 NFL regular season, which means that our picks for the regular season are coming to a close. Who are the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website rolling with this week? Let’s take a look and find out.

But first, here’s how everyone stacked up last week.

Eric Thompson: 13-3 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 6-10 over/under

Warren Ludford: 12-4 straight-up, 7-9 against the spread, 4-12 over/under

Mark Pittman: 11-5 straight-up, 8-8 against the spread, 8-8 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 10-6 straight-up, 9-7 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

GA Skol: 10-6 straight-up, 4-12 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

Christopher Gates: 10-6 straight-up, 6-10 against the spread, 8-8 over/under

Only Ed managed to be better than .500 in all three categories in Week 16, while most of us had a category that was a complete disaster among our picks last week.

So, how do things look as we move into the final two weeks of the year in the overall standings?

Moneyline/Straight-Up

Against the Spread

Over/Under

Yeah, only took me until Week 17 to figure out that I could do graphics for all of these. Yay, me!

It certainly looks like Eric and Mark have a lock on the straight-up and spread picks, barring a complete collapse over the next two weeks. The over/under crown looks like it’s down to Ed and GA Skol, and we’re going to see if Mark can be the only one of the six of us to finish above .500 in all three categories for the season.

With that, here are our picks for this week in the NFL, thanks to the folks from Tallysight. As always, picks are subject to change right up until kickoff and may vary based on when each person put their picks in. For the latest lines and numbers you can check out the DraftKings Sportsbook to see how things have changed.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

With the picks against the consensus that Eric has made this week, he’ll either put away the straight-up picks crown this week or make things a whole lot more interesting going into Week 18. Which way will it go? We’ll find out.

If our picks play out the way we’ve got them, the #1 seed in the NFC will be out of reach after Sunday (with the Philadelphia win) and the race for the #2 seed will stretch into the final week. I don’t know if the Saints have any chance of pulling off the upset to prevent the former from happening, but stranger things have happened, I guess.

Who are you picking this week, folks?