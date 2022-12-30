Can the Vikings Sweep Green Bay? | Viking Hot Takes

Well, it happened again. The Vikings were in a one-score game that went down to the wire, and for the 11th time in the 2022 season, they emerged victorious. The Vikings have run away with the NFC North, but if they want to hold onto the #2 seed in the NFC, they’re going to have to do something they have failed to do in their last two opportunities: win as underdogs. Can Minnesota complete the season sweep of Green Bay on New Year’s Day, which would probably end their playoff hopes and perhaps even end the Aaron Rodgers era?

Flip asks:

Is Kirk Cousins worth his contract? How much will Justin Jefferson’s next contract be worth? Will MIN beat GB twice this year?

Eric asks:

If Cam Dantzler is back to 100%, should he start over Duke Shelley? Should Brian Asamoah get even more snaps in the playoffs? Will the Vikings finish the season undefeated in one-score games?

Fan with us!!! Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi and Eric Thompson @eric_j_thompson go back and forth, a spot by producer Dave @Luft_Krigare as part of a @Climb_ThePocket Network & @DailyNorseman production. Provided by Lake Monster Brewing @LakeMonsterBrew as we venture beneath the surface in search of something unknown and extraordinary. This is in their wonderful beverage selections and our coverage of your favorite team. And if you are into some rocking wood art (like Eric has in the background), check out That’s Bad Ass Wood Art at @thatsbadassmn.