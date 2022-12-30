Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and that means it’s time to look at the final injury reports for the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings heading into Sunday’s matchup at Lambeau Field. There aren’t a lot of surprises to be had, but let’s take a look at what both teams have submitted for this week.

Minnesota Vikings Week 17 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Garrett Bradbury C Back DNP DNP DNP Out James Lynch DL Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out Ezra Cleveland G Shoulder LP LP FP --- Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle FP --- --- ---

No surprises for the Vikings, as Bradbury will miss his fourth straight game and Lynch has already been declared out for the last two games of the regular season. Cleveland returning to practice at full strength is a welcome sight. Dantzler was taken off of the injury report yesterday so we’ll see how he works back into the cornerback rotation.

Green Bay Packers Week 17 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Keisean Nixon DB Groin DNP DNP DNP Questionable Christian Watson WR Hip DNP DNP LP Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Forearm FP FP FP --- David Bakhtiari OT Knee/Abdomen LP LP LP --- Krys Barnes LB Hand FP FP FP --- Rudy Ford S Wrist/Knee FP FP FP --- Elgton Jenkins OT Knee LP LP LP --- Aaron Jones RB Knee/Ankle LP LP LP --- Yosh Nijman OT Shoulder LP LP FP --- Aaron Rodgers QB Right Thumb/Knee DNP LP FP ---

Nobody declared “out” yet for the Packers, but they do have two players listed as questionable in Nixon and Watson. Nixon has been outstanding as a return specialist for the Packers since taking over the job, so not having him could potentially be big for Green Bay. Watson would be a significant loss as well, given how he’s grown into his role in Green Bay’s offense. Nobody else was even given an injury designation, so it doesn’t appear that there are any other significant issues there.

Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Packers, folks. If anything changes between now and kickoff, we’ll be certain to let you know about it.