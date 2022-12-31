Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 December 2022 - 1 January 2023

It’s the last day of 2022, so we want to wish each and every one of your fine Minnesota Vikings fans an early Happy New Year! Or, as our Norsk friends say it, Godt nytt år! We’re a day away from the Vikings taking the field again, and we’ll be here for all of tomorrow’s game and everything leading up to it.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We’ve got a bunch of new people writing and doing things for us, and they’re going to be awesome!
- Here are the questions about tomorrow’s game that Jon Meerdink from Acme Packing Company answered for us.
- We’ve made our picks for Week 17 of this NFL season.
- There’s a new episode of Norse Code for you to check out.
- Vikings Hot Takes asks whether or not the Vikings can sweep the Packers. (They can.)
- The final injury reports for Sunday are out. No Garrett Bradbury or James Lynch for the Vikings.
- Warren takes a look at what some of the Vikings’ regular season stats mean for their playoff chances.
- Warren also takes a look back at where this team was a year ago and the drastic changes since then.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
