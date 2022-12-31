SB Nation Reacts Results: Fans still happy with Vikings direction

It’s time to take a look at the results of our most recent SB Nation Reacts survey for the Minnesota Vikings. We only had one question in this last week’s survey, but it does show a positive trend for our favorite team in the wake of another thrilling victory.

According to this week’s survey, 88% of our respondents are confident in the direction that the team is heading in. That’s a slight tick up from the 86% figure that we saw last week for this same question.

At this point, it’s pretty hard to not be happy with the way the team is going. They keep winning football games and currently sit at 12-3 in a season where (I believe) most fans were expecting somewhere between 8-10 victories. They’re currently the #2 seed in the NFC and they’re playing meaningful football in January, as the #1 seed in the conference is still in play.

We’ll see how things flow after tomorrow’s game against Green Bay. Will we see another huge drop in confidence if they lose to a bad Packers team? Hopefully we won’t have to find out.

Thank you to everyone that participated in our Reacts survey for this week! We’ll have another survey (with more than one question) for you this coming week, as always.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.