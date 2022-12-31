Vikings at Packers - Cheese Anyone?

On today’s episode of Two Old Bloggers - it is Packers week and your Minnesota Vikings are traveling to Lambeau Field for the second installment in the annual border battle. Cheese anyone? This should be a good one. We know Packers bloggers and podcast hosts have been slamming your Minnesota Vikings as being a fraudulent team this season. Does that mean we have to get back any of the 12 wins? Of course, it doesn’t. It just means they’re a bit jealous that the Vikings have a chance to end their 2022 season hopes.

Today we’re gonna start by looking at the rookies in purple. Some have continued to contribute, others have not, and there’s a bunch that is getting better week by week. We’re gonna look at how those individuals are helping the team. We see increased snaps by individuals like Brian Asamoah, and Esezi Otemewo. They have been very critical.

One of the smallest men on the team, Duke Shelley, has stepped up in a big way. He’s come in for an injured Cameron Dantzler and made his presence known. He may only be listed as 5‘9“, but he plays a lot larger than that.

Finally, will break down the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers. This is an NFC North rivalry that’s been around for a long time and that fans on both sides absolutely love. We relish the opportunity to sweep the Packers this season. No first-time head coach for the Vikings since Dennis Green has accomplished this. Will Kevin O’Connell pull out this rare achievement to add to the many that he has accumulated so far on the way to a 12–3 record? Will Aaron Rodgers play well without his number-one receiver? Christian Watson is questionable and may not play. Can Justin Jefferson continue to make Jaire Alexander look ridiculous? Jaire did a good job on his own this week commenting that in the first game, it was just a fluke that JJ and the Vikings performed so well. We will all see on Sunday. All this and more on today’s 2OB.

Theme #1: Late-season roles for rookies?

Theme #2: In praise of the Duke

Theme #3: Vikings at Packers Preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you are taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket 's & @DailyNorseman's blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, along with an occasional special guest appearance from Tyler Forness @TheRealForno.