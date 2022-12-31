Vikings elevate Kyle Hinton, T.J. Smith from practice squad

Prior to their game tomorrow against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings made a couple of additions to the main roster.

The team has announced that OL Kyle Hinton and DL T.J. Smith have been elevated from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game.

This is the second week in a row that Hinton has been elevated to the main roster, though he was placed on the inactive list after his elevation last week. He has been elevated twice in his NFL career but has still yet to play a snap in an NFL game.

For Smith, this is his first elevation of 2022 and his second as a member of the Vikings. He was moved to the active roster for last year’s game in San Francisco and wound up playing 20 snaps on defense. He will provide some depth with James Lynch set to miss the last two games of the regular season (at a minimum).

Those should be the final moves the Vikings make before tomorrow’s contest. If anything else happens, we will let you know about it straight away.