After the mini-bye, we’ve once again made it to gameday for the Minnesota Vikings! This afternoon, they’ll host the New York Jets with a chance to, potentially, clinch the NFC North division and lock themselves into this year’s NFL playoffs.

We want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to follow along with today’s action if they should decide to, and we’re doing that by putting everything in one convenient location. Let’s get to it!

Television Info

After a couple of weeks in different spots, the Vikings are back at the best time for National Football League action to start, that being noon Central time on Sunday. This game will be shown on the CBS family of networks, including WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the broadcast area for this one, you can check the map below from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Jets/Vikings game is highlighted in red.

If you’re going to be using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package for this one, you’ll want to point your receiver to Channel 708.

For our men and women in uniform overseas, the American Forces Network WILL be showing this one live, specifically on AFN Prime Atlantic. Kickoff is slated for 1700Z, which works out to 1900L for viewers in Central Europe, 2100L for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0300L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 156 and 230. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The folks over at Football Zebras have informed us that the officiating crew for this week’s game will be led by Clete Blakeman. This will be the second time the Vikings have seen Blakeman this season, as his crew handled the team’s game in London earlier this year, a 28-25 triumph over New Orleans.

Weather Info

Once again, the weather won’t actually play a role in the actual game itself this week, because things will be done in the cozy confines of U.S. Bank Stadium. However, if you’re traveling to and from the game or plan to engage in any tailgating, make sure to dress warm. According to our friends at WeatherNation, the temperature will struggle to get above freezing today, and there will be some winds out of the southwest at 5-10 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to the gang at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are still a 3-point favorite in this one, which is pretty much where the line was sitting when the week started. The over/under for this one has increased from 42 to 44.5 since lines opened earlier this week. For the latest lines and numbers, you can click here to get the information you need.

Streaming Info

Because this game is being shown on CBS, you can stream things using their Paramount+ service. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon between the Vikings and the J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets! As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff, which means that you can start looking for it at around 11:00 AM Central time.