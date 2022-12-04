2022 NFL Week 14: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will look to wrap up their first NFC North division title since their magical 2017 season when they travel to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions in Week 14 NFL action.

This will be the back half of the home-and-home series between these two teams. They played a thriller at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3, as the Vikings scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-24 victory over their division rivals. Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn on a 28-yard touchdown pass with just 45 seconds left on the clock to give the Vikings the final margin of victory.

There’s no doubt that a lot of members of the Vikings still have a bad taste in their mouths from the last time they visited Ford Field. That happened last season, when the previously winless Lions hosted the Vikings in a back-and-forth affair. After the Vikings took a late lead, Jared Goff marched the Lions down the field, connecting with Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 11-yard touchdown as time expired to give Dan Campbell his first NFL coaching victory, 29-27.

The Vikings currently have a “magic number” of 1 to win the NFC North. That means that any Minnesota victory or any Lions loss between now and the end of the season will give the Vikings the division crown. Short of the Vikings losing the rest of their games and the Lions running the proverbial table, we can pencil the Vikings in for a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. It would be nice if they could get it done as quickly as possible, though.

The DraftKings Sportsbook has installed the Vikings as an early 1-point favorite in this one, and they’re expecting a high-scoring affair, having set the early over/under at 52.5 points.

Kickoff for this one is slated for noon Central time on Sunday from Ford Field, with the game being broadcast on the FOX family of networks. We’re going to have all of our information on this game right here for you to easily access, and we hope that you enjoy our coverage.