New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re just an hour or so away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, ladies and gentlemen, as our Minnesota Vikings take the field following their Thanksgiving mini-bye to battle the New York Jets. If everything breaks right today, our team could be the first to punch their ticket to this year’s NFL playoffs, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that as well.

Here’s everything you need to get ready for today’s contest.

Date and Time: Sunday, 4 December 2022, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: WCCO-4 in the Twin Cities, CBS affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 708

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 156 and 230 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -3, Over/Under 44.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 20, Jets 17

Three Keys

1) Don’t make Mike White look. . .well, like Mac Jones: Last week, the Vikings allowed a struggling quarterback to throw for nearly 400 yards and move the ball up and down the field. The Jets have made a change at quarterback, and Ed Donatell’s defense is going to have to do something to make him uncomfortable or else we could be in for a repeat of the same this afternoon.

2) Strive for balance offensively: The Jets are another top-notch defense, and the Vikings have faced a string of those recently. They’ve had some success moving the ball through the air, but the key to this one could be getting the ground game going. If Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison can do some damage early it could open things up for the rest of the offense.

3) Keep winning on special teams: This unit continues to be a net positive for the Vikings this season, despite the struggles of Greg Joseph. These are the sorts of plays that can make a difference in close games. For most of the season the Vikings have made those plays and prevented their opponents from making them. That’s a trend that we need to see continue today.

Know the Foe: Gang Green Nation

