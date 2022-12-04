New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first fifteen minutes of play at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings tied with the New York Jets at 3-3.

The Vikings won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, giving the Jets the first opportunity with the football. The Jets had the ball for just three plays before the Vikings’ defense came up big, as a pass from Mike White was deflected into the hands of Harrison Smith for an interception!

The late handoff lol pic.twitter.com/t5GLaT3XY5 — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) December 4, 2022

Unfortunately, the Vikings could only turn it into a field goal, but it was good news for Greg Joseph as he connected from 51 yards out. That’s Joseph’s first make from 50+ this year, if memory serves correctly, and it gave the Vikings an early 3-0 lead.

The Jets answered with a field goal of their own on the next drive, with Greg Zuerlein connecting from 48 yards out to tie things at 3-3 with 8:30 left in the quarter. Dalvin Cook got things going on the next drive with a nice 21-yard run and followed that up with seven more to put the Vikings into New York territory. Unfortunately, the drive stalled from there and Ryan Wright was called on to punt it away, putting the Jets at their own 6-yard line.

The Jets moved the ball a little bit on their next possession, but they were forced to punt it away as well, with the Vikings starting at their own 26. The Vikings got to near midfield and had a 4th-and-2 from the Jets’ 49. Kevin O’Connell kept the offense on the field, and Kirk Cousins. . .who has struggled early on. . .hit K.J. Osborn for a first down. That kept the drive moving, and when we start the second quarter of play the Vikings will have a 1st-and-10 from the Jets’ 24-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter in Minneapolis with things tied at 3-3 but the Vikings are on the move. Come join us for the second quarter of play, everyone!