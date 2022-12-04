New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime in Minneapolis with the Minnesota Vikings leading the New York Jets by a score of 20-6.

Minnesota started the quarter with the ball in Jets territory and kept things moving on passes to Justin Jefferson, including a big one that saw him draw a penalty for unnecessary roughness on Jets’ safety Jordan Whitehead. That gave the Vikings a goal-to-go situation from the 4, and Dalvin Cook handled it from there, taking it in for the touchdown! Greg Joseph’s extra point was good, and the Vikings found themselves ahead 10-3 about two minutes into the second quarter.

The Jets took over and, once again, moved the ball a little bit but were forced to punt it away again with the Vikings taking over at their own 14-yard line. The Vikings then put together a very impressive drive, capped by a 14-yard touchdown run from Alexander Mattison, the Vikings’ second rushing touchdown of the day. Greg Joseph’s extra point was good and with about three and a half minutes left in the half it was 17-3.

Mattison with a heck of a TD run and quite the TD celebration pic.twitter.com/42EoxkoHvU — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) December 4, 2022

The Jets got the ball back and got to their own 47-yard line, where they elected to go for it on 4th-and-2. Mike White’s pass to former Viking Tyler Conklin fell incomplete, and the Vikings took over on downs! The Vikings then turned that into another field goal from Greg Joseph, this one a 41-yarder to make it 20-3 with under a minute remaining.

That was enough time for the Jets to add points, as Greg Zuerlein connected on a 60-yard field goal to make it 20-6 as we head into the locker room at halftime.

The Vikings’ defense has definitely come to play today, holding the Jets to three points in the first half and less than four yards per play. They’ll also get the ball coming out of the locker room and have an opportunity to put this one out of reach.

We’re at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium, with your Minnesota Vikings leading the J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets by a score of 20-6. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play, folks!