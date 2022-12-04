New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Once again, it is time for each and every one of you to raise four fingers way above your heads, because we’ve reached the final quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the New York Jets by a score of 20-12.

The Vikings received the second-half kickoff after deferring on the opening coin toss, but the offense managed their first three-and-out of the afternoon. The Jets took over with decent field position at their own 39-yard line following the punt return. They pushed into Minnesota territory, where Greg Zuerlein continued his reign of terror, connecting from 35 yards out for his third field goal of the afternoon to make it 20-9 with about nine and a half minutes left in the quarter.

Minnesota was forced to punt it away again on their next possession, with the Jets taking over at their own 26-yard line with just over seven minutes left in the quarter. And, once again, it was Zuerlein that got it done, connecting from 30 yards out to make it a one-score game at 20-12 with less than a minute left in the third quarter.

As we move to the fourth quarter, the Vikings are looking at another punt, as it’s 4th-and-12 from their own 23-yard line.

The Vikings are fifteen minutes away from another victory, as they lead the Jets 20-12 as we start the fourth quarter. Can the Vikings hold on for the win? Come join us and find out!