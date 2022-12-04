Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Jets 22: Just another typical Minnesota Vikings football game

With a minute remaining in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings had a 17-point lead over the New York Jets.

And the game still went the way that most Vikings’ games have gone this season.

Thanks to a Vikings defense that continued to bend and not break, the purple are now on the doorstep of winning the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after defeating the Jets by a score of 27-22.

The Vikings’ defense came up big on the Jets’ third play from scrimmage, as a pass from Mike White was deflected into the arms of Harrison Smith for an interception.

The Vikings turned that into a field goal, as Greg Joseph blasted one home from 51 yards to stake the Vikings to an early 3-0 lead.

The Vikings turned that into a field goal, as Greg Joseph blasted one home from 51 yards to stake the Vikings to an early 3-0 lead.

The Jets responded with a field goal of their own on the ensuing possession, with Greg Zuerlein’s 48-yarder knotting things up at 3-3 with 8:30 left in the first quarter of play. The Vikings got the game’s first touchdown early in the second quarter, thanks in part to a big fourth-down conversion from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn and an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Jets. That set up Dalvin Cook to take it over from four yards out and give the Vikings the lead back, 10-3, just minutes into the second quarter.

The Vikings then added another touchdown on their next possession on an impressive 86-yard drive that was capped by a 14-yard touchdown run from Alexander Mattison to make it 17-3 with three and a half minutes left in the half.

Mattison with a heck of a TD run and quite the TD celebration pic.twitter.com/42EoxkoHvU — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) December 4, 2022

The Jets failed on a 4th-and-2 from their own 47-yard line just after the two-minute warning, giving the Vikings the ball back in great field position. They turned it into another Joseph field goal, this one a 41-yarder to make it 20-3. The Jets had enough time to add to their total before the end of the half, though, as Zuerlein blasted one through the uprights from 60 yards out as time expired to make it 20-6 at halftime.

Zuerlein struck again early in the third quarter, as his 35-yard field goal cut the Minnesota lead to 20-9 about six minutes into the third frame. He added more points before the third quarter came to an end, as he connected on a 30-yarder to make it 20-12 just before the end of the quarter.

After the Vikings were forced to punt once again, Zuerlein got field goal number five on the afternoon, this one a 26-yarder to make it 20-15 with twelve and a half minutes remaining in regulation.

The Vikings finally got some more points on their next possession with an impressive drive that saw them picking up yards in chunks. The drive closed out with a 10-yard pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson to make it 27-15 with eight and a half minutes left in the game.

On the next drive, it took the Jets just two snaps to get deep into Minnesota territory, as a big run from Zonovan Knight and a pass interference penalty on Duke Shelley put the Jets into the red zone. Then, the Jets were facing fourth-and-goal from the Minnesota 1-yard line, and White’s attempt at a quarterback sneak was initially denied by the Vikings’ defense but reversed to a touchdown after a review by the officials to make it 27-22 with just under seven minutes left in the contest.

The Vikings had to punt it away again, and once again the Jets moved the ball all the way down the field and again found themselves facing a fourth-and-goal from the Minnesota 1-yard line. This time, the Vikings’ defense got it done with a pair of run stops and then a pair of incompletions from Mike White, the last one being a drop from Braxton Berrios to keep it at 27-22.

But the Jets had three timeouts remaining and used them all to stop the Vikings deep in their own territory, forcing yet another put that gave them the ball at the Minnesota 43-yard line. The Jets made some progress towards the end zone, but White’s pass on another fourth down play was intercepted by Camryn Bynum to seal the victory for Minnesota.

Game-winning interception by Can Bynum pic.twitter.com/ZBv3uWonjZ — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) December 4, 2022

The Vikings move their record to 10-2, and they’ll have an opportunity to wrap up the NFC North for the first time since 2017 when they travel to Ford Field next week to take on the Detroit Lions. The Jets’ record goes to 7-5 and they’ll travel to face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings win yet another wild one, as they defeat the New York Jets by a final score of 27-22 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Thanks to everyone that got their coverage of this week’s game right here at The Daily Norseman!