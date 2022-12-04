Vikings Report Rewind LIVE: Jets at Vikings

This week’s game between the New York Jets and our Minnesota Vikings is in the books, folks, and that can only mean one thing. Yes, it’s time for another episode of Vikings Report Rewind LIVE from the folks at Vikings Report with Drew and Ted!

Yours truly will once again join Drew and Ted to talk about everything we saw this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, and there are two ways you can join us. You can watch through the embedded video below, or you can jump on over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube channel to interact with the show and other viewers (and possibly win some prizes).

We put this post together before the game finishes up so we can get the show out to you ASAP. As a result, we’re not entirely sure what’s happened, but whatever it is. . .good, bad, ugly, indifferent, whatever. . .we’ll break it all down for you right here.

We welcome your feedback on these shows, whether you want to leave a comment here or on the YouTube page. Thanks to all of you that are taking the time to watch our show and we hope that you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoy putting it together!