New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re just under ninety minutes away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, as your Minnesota Vikings get set to host the New York Jets in a game that could, potentially, clinch the NFC North division title. Both teams have released their inactive lists for this one, so let’s see who will be sitting things out.

New York Jets

RB Michael Carter

S Ashtyn Davis

CB Bryce Hall

TE Jeremy Ruckert

WR Jeff Smith

QB Zach Wilson

Mike White gets the start at quarterback again for the Jets, with the venerable Joe Flacco serving as his backup. Offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, who had been listed as “doubtful” on the Jets’ final injury report, is apparently active for this one after all, which seems a bit weird but whatever.

Minnesota Vikings

DL Ross Blacklock

OT Christian Darrisaw

TE Ben Ellefson

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

OLB Luiji Vilain

Blacklock winds up being inactive after all following the illness he contracted during the week. No other real surprises for the Vikings given that Darrisaw and Ellefson had already been declared out for this one.

Those are your inactives for today’s contest, folks! We’ll have our first discussion thread for the afternoon dropping at 11:00 AM Central, a little less than 30 minutes from now.