Vikings open as slight favorites over Lions for next Sunday’s game

A win for the Minnesota Vikings next week will wrap up their first NFC North division title since the 2017 season, and the early lines say that they’re expected to do exactly that.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as an early 1-point favorite in the betting lines that opened just a short time ago with most of Week 13’s action in the books.

This will be the second meeting this year between these two teams, as they met back in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions led by 10 points late in the game, but the Vikings managed to engineer two late touchdown drives and got some help from some poor decision-making from Detroit coach Dan Campbell. Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn on a 28-yard touchdown pass with just 45 seconds remaining to help the Vikings secure a 28-24 victory, a win that touched off their seven-game winning streak.

The sharps appear to be expecting some points to be scored in this one, as the over/under for this one has been set at 52.5. Given that these two teams put up. . .does public math. . .52 points the last time they got together, that’s a number that would appear to make sense.

The Vikings’ win over the New York Jets this past Sunday lowered their magic number for winning the NFC North to one, meaning that any win by the Vikings or any loss by the Lions will give the division title to Minnesota. The Vikings can take care of both with a victory on Sunday.