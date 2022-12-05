Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 December 2022

It’s the start of another week, and once again it’s a VICTORY MONDAY for those of us that are fans of the Minnesota Vikings as they held off the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. The team may not have won the NFC North yet, thanks to Detroit boatracing Jacksonville, but they’ll win it eventually. They still sit pretty solidly as the second seed in the NFC, which is pretty awesome.

With that, we’re moving on to next week’s game against Detroit that would give the Vikings the NFC North if they were to win. The Vikings are a slight favorite going into that one, but that doesn’t mean a whole lot in a divisional game, honestly.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: