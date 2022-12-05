Sunday’s Best: Week 13 Jets at Vikings

A win is a win, but it wasn’t a very pretty win. The offense looked lackadaisical. The Jets moved the ball up and down the field, but the Red Zone defense came through. Good enough for a win against the Jets. Who were the key players that took victory from the Jaws of defeat?

Camryn Bynum

Cam was in on both interceptions. He deflected the 3rd and 2 pass that gave Harrison Smith an easy interception to start the game. He caught the game sealing interception on a 4th and 10, desperation throw from Mike White. When you start and finish off the game like that, you are one of the players of the game.

Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith was all over the field yesterday with 3 passes defensed. One huge, overlooked one is the pass just before half that fell incomplete to Garrett Wilson. He added in some stout run defense. He is the piece holding this team together this year. He is the rock on the defense and Sunday was no exception.

Dalvin Cook

Not much to write home about on offense, but Dalvin got his job done. 4.3 YPC against a strong defense from the Jets. He has a knack for finding the holes in the run defense and was the most productive player on a meek offense.

Ryan Wright

The punter was clutch on Sunday. He unfortunately was used way too much in the 4th quarter, but his punts were on point all day. He had a 55 yarder late to pin the Jets at their 16 and started the game with a nice punt to pin them inside the 10. The Jets had to drive down the field all day and they is key to keeping them out of the end zone.