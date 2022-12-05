New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

Week 13 of the 2022 National Football League season officially comes to an end tonight in central Florida, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints.

Both of these teams enter this one below the .500 mark, but the Buccaneers still sit atop the division with their 5-6 mark. New Orleans is currently last in the division with a record of 4-8.

This is the back half of the home-and-home series for these two teams this season. They met in New Orleans back in Week 2, with Tampa emerging with a 20-10 victory. They will go for the sweep tonight.

Here are our picks for this one, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. If you want to see how the numbers have changed since we put in our picks, you can take a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook to see what the numbers are doing.

As you can see, we are unanimous in our belief that the Buccaneers will complete the sweep tonight and get themselves back to the .500 mark. Most of us also expect Tampa to cover the spread, and we do see some points being scored as five of the six of us are playing the “over” on this one.

If you’re going to be watching the game, you can hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and talk about it here, if you’d like. Enjoy the game, folks!