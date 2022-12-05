NFL officially schedules Colts/Vikings game for Saturday, December 17th

If you’ve looked at the Minnesota Vikings 2022 schedule since it was released months ago, their Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts had a “TBD” next to it.

Well, as of just a few moments ago, the T has officially BD’d.

The game between the Colts and the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 15 will be part of a Saturday tripleheader on the NFL Network on 17 December. And, because the football powers that be are as sick and tired of hearing about “Primetime Kirk” as the rest of us are, they gave us the good fortune of the game kicking off at the best time for NFL games to kick off, that being noon Central time.

The other two games of the tripleheader will feature the Baltimore Ravens at the Cleveland Browns, kicking off at 3:30 PM Central, followed by the Miami Dolphins facing the Buffalo Bills at 7:00 PM Central.

All of the games on 17 December will be shown on the NFL Network. For viewers in the Twin Cities area, the Colts/Vikings game will be aired on KSTP. If you’re outside of the local area and don’t have the NFL Network, I think they might have it streaming on NFL dot com but we’ll work to confirm that one way or another.

The league also announced that they have flexed the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders into the Sunday Night Football slot for Week 15. The game that was originally in that spot featured the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots.

So, if you were planning on making the journey to the Twin Cities to see Colts/Vikings, now you know when you’ll have to be there so you can plan accordingly.