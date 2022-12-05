Vikings rule out Akayleb Evans for Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Vikings have had a number of issues at the cornerback position in the later part of this season, and the revolving door of starters across from Patrick Peterson is going to continue for at least another week.

The Vikings have announced that they have already ruled out rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans for this Sunday’s game at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions. Evans suffered a concussion in the Vikings’ victory over the New York Jets this past Sunday, his third of the season.

Evans had his first concussion against the Chicago Bears back in Week 5 but did not miss the next week’s game in Miami. He had his second one against the Buffalo Bills and missed the games against Dallas and New England as a result of that. He then suffered one that caused him to miss most of the second half against the Jets yesterday.

As we’ve seen them do with offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, the team isn’t going to be taking any chances with Evans after he’s suffered multiple concussions. The fact that he’s already been declared out means that the Vikings will have another different starter across from Patrick Peterson this week.

On the bright side, that spot will most likely be filled by the guy that filled it for the first half of the season, Cameron Dantzler. Dantzler is eligible to come off of injured reserve any time now and the indications have been that the Vikings will have him available starting with Sunday’s game at Detroit.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Akayleb Evans and that he can be back and making contributions soon. . .but not before he’s ready to.