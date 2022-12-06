 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 December 2022

Week 13 is officially done

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 in the National Football League is officially in the books, ladies and gentlemen! That means that the Minnesota Vikings and their fans can shift their focus to this Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions and the team’s opportunity to wrap up their first division title since 2017. We’ve got a ways to go before we get there, though. . .but we’ll get you through it.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Vikings are giving time to some little-used players that could pay dividends in the postseason.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...